Showtime: Four-star running back Isaiah Broadway joins Sylvan Hills

SHERWOOD, Ark. — There’s a new name to know in Arkansas high school football.

Talented running back Isaiah Broadway has transferred to Sylvan Hills from the Dallas area. A Razorbacks target under Chad Morris, Broadway has yet to be re-offered by Sam Pittman’s staff. The 6’1, 205 lb multi-purpose back crosses state borders with something to prove.

The touted incoming senior spent his first two years of high school at Hebron (Carrollton, TX) and his junior season at Lancaster. Now he comes home to Sylvan Hills, where he spent time in elementary and where much of his family graduated.

Nick Walters visits with Broadway and Sylvan Hills head coach Chris Hill to hear about the coveted recruit’s transition and how his addition impacts the Bears’ potential this fall.