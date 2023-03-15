DES MOINES, Ark. — Check out video from Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa as the Razorbacks arrive for practice ahead of Thursday’s Round 1 matchup against Illinois. In the Hogs’ first-ever game in Des Moines, 8-seed Arkansas will the face 9-seed Illini at 3:30PM CT.

Like other teams playing in Des Moines this week, Eric Musselman’s Hogs enjoyed a shoot-around Wednesday afternoon following press conferences. Arkansas had a closed practice in town earlier that morning before working out in front of fans and media.

Between playfulness and locked-in drills, spirits seem high for the Razorbacks entering the Big Dance despite going 3-6 over their last nine SEC matchups.

It’s the first NCAA tournament experience for most Razorbacks. Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson are the only players still on the team who were a part of Arkansas’ Elite Eight trips the last two seasons. A young Arkansas team will look to cap off an up-and-down season by making another deep run on the national stage.

Tune in to FOX16 through this evening for preview of March Madness and hear players’ thoughts on the upcoming matchup vs Illinois.