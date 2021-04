FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – With their number one draft pick already in Frisco to meet with Coach McCarthy and the Jones family, the Dallas Cowboys turn their attention to rounds two and three of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Silver Star Nation’s Tobin McDuff and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola are in the FORD Center at The Star to break down the team’s potential selections in the next two rounds.