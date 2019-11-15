Cowboys face backup QB

The Dallas Cowboys won’t face Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford this Sunday on the road.

Stafford has been fighting a nagging back injury and was ruled out today. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has a look at Stafford’s backup QB.

The Detroit Lions finally decided to rule starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with that back injury. That means they’ll be starting their backup quarterback, Jeff Driskel. Now he’s somewhat inexperienced, making only his seventh start and the Cowboys. No, they can’t take a backup quarterback lightly and know the game.

Obviously a backup quarterback. I see plenty of come into this league and make some statements, as in the one issue that Gardner Menchu and the guy from Carolina. So, you can never sleep on. I’m backup quarterback. So, you have to treat them all with the same respect because, you know, you’ve got the thing that he’s going to be some washed up guy and he puts up five hundred five touchdowns and going on looking silly. So, don’t did not do respect no one in this league.

And as for the Cowboys injury situation, as we know, Connor Williams will miss this game, having had his knee scoped earlier in the week. Xavier Su’a Filo, will start in his place and they only have two other guys listed as questionable. Lael Collins with his bad knee. He should play. And Jeff Heath with his shoulders. He is somewhat questionable.

For the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.