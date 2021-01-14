Cowboys hire former Falcons Coach

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are set to hire former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn to become their defensive coordinator. Quinn is taking over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history after building his reputation on defense in Seattle. The 50-year-old replaces Mike Nolan, who was fired after the Cowboys gave up the most points in franchise history in his only season. Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start by the Falcons. Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in consecutive trips to the Super Bowl before Atlanta hired him.

