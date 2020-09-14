Cowboys injury update, game recap

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Dallas Cowboys are recovering from their opening night loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night at the brand new SoFi Stadium.

Worse than losing the close game 20-17, the Cowboys lost two key players to injury. According to the team, Tight End Blake Jarwin is gone for the year with a torn ligament. Defensive star Leighton Vander Esch broke his collarbone in the first half of the game. He is expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks.

On Monday….coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that he saw many things he expected to see in the team’s first live game since COVID-19 disrupted the entire preseason. McCarthy says there were good things…and some big opportunities to improve.

