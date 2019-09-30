Cowboys: Key player injured

Well it’s bad enough the Cowboys lost to the Saints on Sunday 12 to 10 but it’s worse that they lost their Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith for at least a week or two

Tyron Smith right there at the end of the game got rolled up on and he suffered what’s called a medial ankle sprain it’s his right ankle he was in a walking boot leaving the game now a medial sprains not as bad as a high ankle sprain but more severe than just your common ankle sprain so the Cowboys will have to figure out how to replace him in the next week or so and Jason Garrett gave a better estimation of the timetable on Tyron Smith

It’s hard to say anything definitively about him but we did get some favorable results from the MRI eyes or we’re going to list him as week to week and just see how he responds over the next few days we’re still less than 24 hours out from the injury so we’ll just see how he responds coming in but the initial results have been favorable So it’s next man up and the next man up for Tyron Smith is Cameron Fleming he did so last year the Cowboys won both games he started for Smith they’re hoping for the same results this year for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola