Cowboys release Taco Charlton

Well now we find out how just dissatisfied the Dallas Cowboys were with defensive end Taco Charlton.

They released him on Wednesday to make room for Robert Quinn being added to the 53-man roster. And that’s a rare thing for the Dallas Cowboys remember he was a first-round pick in 2017 and as far as I can tell you have to go back to 1982 when a cowboy first round pick was released before his contract was up. Rod Hill was let go after two years.

The Cowboys need help on their defensive line heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins Tyrone Crawford is missing practice again with that hip injury. They also may be at without Antoine Woods so they need all the help they can get on that defensive line, yet they decided to let Taco Charlton go.

They certainly weren’t satisfied with his play. He was inactive in the first two games of his third season with the Cowboys and then also I don’t think they were happy with just how engaged he was with the team. And that might have had to do more than anything else with him getting released from this football club. For the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola here at the Star