FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys joined the rest of the teams in the NFL in cutting their 80-man rosters down to 53 active players before the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon.

Among the cuts are both backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, as well as the team’s only kicker veteran Brett Maher.

At least two, if not all three of those players could be named to the practice squad or re-signed under different contract terms as early as Wednesday morning.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver TJ Vasher were also on the cut list, and are both likely to move on to other NFL clubs if they expect to be in the league this season.

Two players with possible season ending injuries were waived injured. If either Aaron Shampklin or Issac Taylor-Stuart clear medical waivers, they could return to the team or the practice squad at some point in the season.

The Cowboys will name their 16-player practice squad on Wednesday per league rules. Here is a list of the players waived by the team on Tuesday:

Waived:

G Isaac Alarcon

DT Josiah Bronson

DE Markaviest Bryant

T Aviante Collins

S Tyler Coyle

RB Malik Davis

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Dontario Drummond

C James Empey

CB C.J. Goodwin

QB Will Grier

LB Storey Jackson

LB Malik Jefferson

G Braylon Jones

C Alec Lindstrom

K Brett Maher

TE Sean McKeon

LS Jake McQuaide

QB Cooper Rush

T Amon Simon

WR Brandon Smith

DE Mika Tafua

S Juanyeh Thomas

WR T.J. Vasher

DT Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:

RB Aaron Shampklin

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI: