Cowboys Strength Coach hospitalized but alive

This is a photo of Markus Paul of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

The Dallas Cowboys have issued a statement on the medical emergency that caused Tuesday mornings team activities to be canceled.

In the statement, the team says Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team facilities in Frisco, Texas at about 7:30 am Tuesday.

Early reports from several sources said that Paul had passed away, but both the Cowboys and Paul’s family say that he was taken to the hospital for treatment and remains there at this time.

The 54 year old Paul has been with the team since 2018 and was promoted to his current position when long time Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Woicik left the team at the end of last season.