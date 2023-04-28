The Dallas Cowboys select Luke Schoonmaker, TE from Michigan in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys filled another position of need and selected the second consecutive Michigan Wolverine with their second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys selected Luke Schoonmaker, a tight end from the University of Michigan with the 27th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, the 58th overall pick.

The Buffalo Bills selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round, a player that was often associated with Dallas. While Kincaid represented the only tight end taken in the first round, five tight ends came off the board in the second round.

Schoonmaker fills an immediate need for Dallas after losing their starting tight end Dalton Schultz in free agency after he signed with the Houston Texans.

Schoonmaker is a well-rounded player, efficient as a receiver and excellent as a blocker. He’s a great size for a tight end, at 6’5″ tall and weighing just over 250 pounds, but he’s also got speed and strength, a perfect triple threat at the position.

Much like his fellow Wolverine and now teammate, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Schoonmaker’s stats in college don’t particularly jump out, but he’s shown over the course of his collegiate career that he’s an intelligent route runner and a consistent pass catcher with plenty of growth potential.

Where Schoonmaker excelled at Michigan was in the running game. He adds immense value as a blocker, using his size and strength to power through opposing defenders. It was not uncommon to see Schoonmaker handle defensive ends with relative ease.

Dallas tight ends struggled in 2022 when they were asked to block down the field in the running game. Schoonmaker is immediately the best blocking tight end on the Cowboys roster and with his solid pass-catching abilities, he adds another wrinkle to one of the NFL’s better offenses.

Schoonmaker’s skillset compliments his new teammates and fellow tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot well, with Ferguson being the more consistent route runner and pass catcher and Hendershot representing a threat down the field as a pass catcher.

The depth the Cowboys add at the position with the Schoonmaker selection in the second round is something fans should be happy about.

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft continues Friday night, with the Cowboys selecting 27th in the third round with the 90th overall pick.

Make sure you stick with the Silver Star Nation for an in-depth analysis of the newest Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2023 NFL Draft as the picks come in.