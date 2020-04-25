Live Now
Cowboys take Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II in Round 4, pick 123

by: Joshua Hoggard

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robinson has elite size and speed for his position, and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2019.

During his senior season at Tulsa, Robinson had four interceptions and led the AAC with 17 passes defended, as well as 38 tackles, one tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.

In each of his four seasons at Tulsa, Robinson blocked a kick.

Robinson has experience playing safety as well, so he has some positional versatility.

  • Position — Cornerback
  • College — Tulsa
  • Height — 6’1″
  • Weight — 205 pounds
  • Strengths — Elite size and strength, decent instincts, very productive on the ball
  • Weaknesses — Technique needs work, can be beat and not catch up at times

Combine Stats

40-Yard DashBench PressVertical JumpBroad Jump3 Cone DrillShuttle (20)
4.44 sec22 reps36.0 in132 in.7.09 sec4.18 sec

