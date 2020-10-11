Cowboys win thriller, lose Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Prescott suffered a lower right leg injury on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Dallas Cowboys won a thriller of a game against the New York Giants Sunday at AT&T Stadium, but lost their star quarterback in the process.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an apparent broken ankle in the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game on a quarterback scramble after being tackled by Giants safety Logan Ryan

Prescott was on a quarterback scramble when he was tackled by Giants Logan Ryan with about six and half minutes to go in the 3rd. Immediately after being tackled, Prescott grabbed his leg and was in obvious pain. Television footage showed Prescott’s right foot pointing the wrong direction.

Prescott was taken immediately to the hospital and the team reports he will undergo surgery this evening to repair the injured leg.

Dallas won the game on a last minute drive capped off by a Greg Zuerlein field goal with three seconds remaining. Final score was 37 – 34.

The Giants remain winless while the Cowboys go to 2 and 3.