DALLAS, Tex. — The Dallas Cowboys have made a deal with QB Dak Prescott according to an Adam Schefter tweet.

Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The Cowboys agreed to give Dak Prescott a four-year, 160 Million deal, including a record $126M guaranteed.

The first three years averages $42M a year.

The deal includes $66M to sign and $75M in the first year the most in NFL history.

The Cowboys will still place the franchise tag on Dak Prescott.