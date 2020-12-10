Dalton returns to familiar territory

As backup quarterbacks go, the Dallas Cowboys did themselves a big favor by signing NFL veteran Andy Dalton last off season.

That signing proved even more valuable when a gruesome ankle injury put starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the sidelines for the season.

On Sunday the Cowboys travel to Cincinnati to face the Dalton’s former team, the Bengals. Dalton spent nine seasons as a starter for Cincinnati, and this will be his first time back in Paul Brown Stadium.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg says Dalton has mixed emotions about going home again…