Hawaii readies for Cowboys

THE DALLAS COWBOYS SAY THIS WEEKENDS TRIP TO HONOLULU IS A BUSINESS TRIP….ANOTHER STEP TOWARD A GREAT SEASON. OUR TOBIN MCDUFF IS IN HAWAII….AND TOBIN, IT’S MORE THAN JUST A GAME TO THOSE LIVING IN HAWAII ISN’T IT?



IN 1979 THE NFL STARTED PLAYING THE PRO BOWL IN HAWAII. BUT IN THE 2016 THE NFL TOOK THE ANNUAL ALL-STAR GAME AND MOVED IT TO FLORIDA. FOOTBALL FANS HERE ARE BITTER. BUT THIS WEEKEND – ALL IS FORGIVEN. (TAKE PKG) FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1976, ALOHA STADIUM PLAYS HOST TO AN NFL PRESEASON GAME WHEN THE COWBOYS AND RAMS KICKOFF SATURDAY NIGHT. JOHN CLEMENTE/ALOHA STADIUM FIELD CREW It means everything. We don’t have the Pro Bowl anymore. So basically, this is our chance to have an NFL game here. Being that it’s a preseason game doesn’t really matter. Ticket sales are up. Fans are excited. The Rams have a big fan base. Dallas does. CLEMENTE SAYS RULE NUMBER ONE WHEN VISITING HAWAII IS TO RESPECT THE CULTURE…..AND ENJOY EVERYTHING THERE IS TO OFFER. The weather is always going to be beautify, 99-percent of the time so you’re going to enjoy it right. Enjoy the beauty, enjoy the people, enjoy the food! We have so much mixed variety of food here. I’m in the food business too. A sous chef. Yeah, the foods great. COWBOYS FANS IN HAWAII ARE TAKING IN THE HISTORY, SOAKING IN THE SUN AND HOPING A TRIP TO HONOLULU IS A STEP TOWARD LANDING THE BIG ONE……A SUPER BOWL. FOR THE SILVER STAR NATION, TOBIN MCUFF IN HONOLULU