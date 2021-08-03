McCarthy: Dak won’t throw this week

OXNARD, CA (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of starting quarterback Dak Prescott as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California on Tuesday morning that Prescott’s arm/shoulder strain will keep Dak out of both the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night and the team’s scheduled practice with the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday.

What was originally thought to be a simple strain, has proven to be a more significant injury, but McCarthy said the team is just being overly cautious when it comes to the quarterback’s health.

The coach did say he fully expects Prescott to play in at least one of the remaining three preseason games, but he won’t throw any passes this week.

The team travels to Ohio on Wednesday for Thursday’s game, but will return to Oxnard on Friday morning to prepare for Saturday’s practice with the LA Rams.

Former Cowboys Head Coach Jimmy Johnson and former players Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the weekend activities in Canton, Ohio.