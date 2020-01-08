Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
McRae Police sends warning after surprising traffic stop
Top Stories
Lawsuit claims former Little Rock hotel manager profited from human trafficking ring
Dover woman finds python under refrigerator
LRPD searching for missing man, last seen January 5
Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
New Hawaiian island, new course, same big wind for Sony Open
Top Stories
Can Clemson’s versatile defenders flummox LSU and Burrow?
Top Stories
Panthers’ Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision
McCarthy gets chance with another iconic franchise in Dallas
Watch: Dallas Cowboys introduce Mike McCarthy as new head coach
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Meet the new Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys
Silver Star Nation
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:40 PM CST