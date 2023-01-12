FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys defense finished the regular season leading the league in takeaways with 33.

That’s back-to-back seasons since the defense lead the league since the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 70s.

The team has also recorded 54 sacks, second most in team history.

Though the defense has had its fair sure of struggles and the injury bug down the stretch, Silver Star Nation insider Mickey Spagnola says if the defense can produce turnovers and sack Tom Brady, Dallas can walk out of Tampa Bay with a win.