FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys will try to erase a bitter memory from the 2021 season opener when they get a rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night’s first game of the year.

Last year, the Cowboys bested Tom Brady and the Bucs in every statistical category except the final score of 31-29. The Cowboys left 11 points on the field that night, and they have not forgotten about it.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says it’s all about being ready to stop arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to every play the game.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers kick off the 2022 regular season on Sunday Night Football at 7:20pm CDT this Sunday.