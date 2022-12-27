FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s play since returning from injury has been nothing short of miraculous…well almost.

Prescott has thrown more interceptions in the last five games than he normally does in an entire season; the costliest was the overtime pick six that cost the Cowboys a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cowboy fans cringed on Sunday when Prescott’s latest pick six interception came on the first series against the league leading Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

But, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says it’s the way Prescott recovered from that mishap and went on to play a nearly perfect game that really matters.

The Cowboys could still win the NFC East with wins at Tennessee on Thursday and in their final regular season game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles would need to lose their last two games for that scenario to take place. Both the Eagles and Cowboys are in the playoffs already regardless of what happens this week and next.