FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — Marcus Parsons has spectators proposing that the linebacker might be the best player in the NFL.

“For the third time in just the start of his third season with the Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, really no surprise,” Mickey Spagnola reported from the Star.

“If you look at what he did against the Jets in the 3210 Cowboys victory, he had four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hits, a pass defense. And he also on the same play, had a forced fumble, fumble recovery and nearly returned the recovery for a touchdown. Boy, what a performance by Micah Parsons,” Spagnola said.

This prompted Spagnola to ask the question can Parsons be an even better player than last year? Parsons alters the game in unique ways for a defensive player that we don’t always see in the NFL quite like this.

“Knowledge is the most important thing that you can ever have in life a wise man being a wise man,” Parsons said. “So just learn the game at a higher level than most, I feel like I understand the game and my anticipation of what I’m seeing my reads and everything knowledge is just that important,” Parsons said.

Fifteen games remain for Dallas but if Parsons keeps playing as good as he does he could be the first defensive player in the MVP conversation.