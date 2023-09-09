FRISCO, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— Week one starts for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at the Meadowlands Sports Complex against the New York Giants.

Silver Star Nation team insider Mickey Spagnola has the keys for how Dallas can win the ballgame.

“The first key is aerial attack. Sure the Cowboys want to run the football effectively but they sure need to test these Giant corners,” Spagnola said. “Two of their top three corners are rookies making their NFL debuts Sunday night and the Cowboys have those three experienced wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup.”

The Cowboys have one of the best pass rushers in the entire league with third year pro Micah Parsons. His talent, along with some good coaching from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, can help the Cowboys go far this season.

“The second key is Yo, Micah. In the two wins over the Giants last year, the Cowboys registered eight sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones,” Spagnola said. “Three of those belong to Micah Parsons. Just turn Micah loose outside, inside, and blitzing at times.”

Lastly, Dak Prescott is looking to make a comeback after a rough 2022 campaign in which he missed five games due to injury while leading the NFL with 15 interceptions. Still, he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“The third key is A-1 protection. Not only for quarterback Dak Prescott when he’s trying to throw the football, but for the football period,” Spagnola said. “No turnovers to incite an excitable crowd at MetLife stadium. Make sure the Giants earn everything they get in this game.”

The Dallas Cowboys will play Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. inside MetLife Stadium.