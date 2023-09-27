SILVER STAR NATION (FRISCO) — As the Cowboys are three games into the 2023 season, they’ve certainly solved last year’s problems of stopping the run, according to Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

Despite the team’s first two victories, though, the team gave up 222 yards rushing in last week’s loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, linebacker Micah Parsons said he appreciates the loss as positive experiences can stem from negative ones.

“The positive of failure is that you always learn,” Parsons said. “You lose in the moment and that sucks, but the positive is that you always learn. You never want to take a double L.”