Mickey’s keys to beating Denver

FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — After a road win against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys are back home to take on the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is back to take the reigns after sitting out against the Vikings due to a calf injury. According to the Cowboys injury report, tight end Blake Jarwin and offensive tackle Tyron Smith have been ruled out.

Jarwin was placed on IR after suffering a hip injury against the Vikings and didn’t practice this week.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on FOX at noon Central Daylight Time Sunday.

