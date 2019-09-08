Mickey’s keys to the game

The Cowboys open their regular season at home on Sunday versus the New York Giants.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola gives us his keys to the game and talks about what it will take for the Cowboys to open with a victory.

Well it’s time again for some Silver Star Nation keys to the Cowboys season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.

That first key is score TD’s and this is as much a key for Sunday’s game against the Giants as it is for the season. The Cowboys have to do a better job of scoring touchdowns when they’re in goal to go situations last year in those situations the Cowboys only scored touchdown thirteen of twenty-five times that’s fifty two percent. That percentage needs to be much higher than that and they also need to do better in the red zone where they’re scoring touchdowns ranked only twenty seventh

The second key to the game. Same thing for this game but also for the season takeaways that Cowboys need to improve their defensive takeaways over the course of the season. Last year they only had nine interceptions that ranked twenty seventh in the league that needs to improve.

And the third key is bottle up Saquon as in Giants running back say Saquon Barkley he’s their biggest offensive threat they’ve got to be able to handle him.

And remember last time they played a game. They gave up two hundred and seventy-three yards rushing in that playoff loss to the Rams.

So, for the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.