Mickey’s keys to victory against Atlanta

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys look to get back in the win column when they host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

The Cowboys fell back down to Earth last week after losing to the Denver Broncos 30-16, and the scoreline doesn’t show how close the game really was. All three sides of the ball will try to get back into form that carried them to a six-game winning streak.

The Cowboys will be without starting left tackle Tyron Smith and defensive end Randy Gregory.

The good news though, wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill have been active from IR and will be available against the Falcons.

The Dallas Cowboys activated WR Michael Gallup from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return and DT Trysten Hill from Reserve/PUP on Saturday.



The club also elevated K Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 13, 2021

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on FOX at noon Central Daylight Time.

