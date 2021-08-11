Quinn happy with the defense so far

OXNARD, CA (Silver Star Nation) – As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to break training camp in Oxnard, California, new Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn says he is pleased with what he’s seen so far from the defense.

Meeting with reporters in Oxnard, Quinn, who is in his first year with the Cowboys, said he saw good tackling in both the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, and the teams’ joint practice with the LA Rams on Saturday.

The former Atlanta Falcons Head Coach said the team has a long way to go, but he’s encouraged, especially by the first-year players who are stepping up during training camp.

The Cowboys leave California Thursday morning for Phoenix, Arizona, and a Friday night preseason game against the Cardinals. After that game, the team returns to their headquarters at the Star in Frisco, Texas for the rest of training camp.

The Cowboys open the regular season at the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, September 9th.