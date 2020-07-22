Report: NFL preseason games to be canceled this season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NFL preseason has reportedly been canceled, according to the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.
On Tuesday during a conference call, the NFL Players Association told players that there would no be any preseason games in 2020.
Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:
– No preseason games in 2020
– Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp
– Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp
– General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out
– General agreement on stipend if games lost— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020
In addition to the canceled games, players were told the the union is ‘pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp,’ according to Pelissero.
The original plan was to have each team play two games down from their usual four, but players spoke out calling for the preseason to be canceled.
The 49ers were supposed to play the new Las Vegas Raiders next month.
Check back for more updates as this is developing