Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys roll Philly to end the regular season, start playoffs against the 49ers

SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys completed their season sweep over the NFC East with a win over Philadelphia Saturday night and now head home to host the 49ers in the NFC wild-card round.

Dak Prescott exploded over the Eagles, throwing for a career-high five touchdowns in the 51-26 win and putting himself into the team record books with a Cowboys single-season high of 37 passing scores.

Overall, Prescott was 21 of 27 for 295 yards and, most importantly heading into the playoffs, no picks.

The Cowboys’ birth in the playoffs was already locked in, and a Tampa Bay win and LA Rams loss means Dallas at the No. 3 seed will host their old rivals from San Francisco.

The teams have faced each other in the playoffs eight times, including a three-year stretch during the 1992-1994 seasons when the winning team went on to hoist the Lombardi trophy after winning it all.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola break it all down in Tuesday’s edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.