Silver Star Nation: Cowboys bucked off by the Broncos, try to regroup against Falcons

(SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys were bucked off by the Denver Broncos at home Sunday and now must try to get back in the saddle before welcoming the Atlanta Falcons to town.

The Cowboys could not even get on the scoreboard Sunday until the fourth quarter of the 30-16 loss, an unexpected showing for the NFL’s Number 1 offense heading into the game.

Dak Prescott, who was leading the league with a completion percentage north of 73% coming into Sunday, went only 19 for 39 in the streak-snapping loss.

Dallas, now 6-2, will try to get back on the horse against the Falcons, who held off a fourth-quarter surge against the Saints to pick up the win Sunday and move to 4-4.

Cordarrelle Patterson has been an impact player for Atlanta. The team moved him from the receiver spot to the backfield, and while he is leading the Dirty Birds in rushing, it is his five scores catching the ball that has helped push the Falcons to .500 at the midpoint of the season.