Silver Star Nation Interactive: Breaking down Cowboys-Panthers, looking ahead as the Giants come calling

(SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning streak Sunday after taking out the Carolina Panthers 36-28.

Dallas ran over the NFL’s No. 1 defense with Ezekiel Elliott having his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

The Cowboys will welcome NFC East rivals the New York Giants to Jerry World Sunday as they look for their fourth straight W and their second win in division play.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess Moore will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess Moore will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.