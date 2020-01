FRISCO, Tex. (KLRT) – The Dallas Cowboys made it official. Mike McCarthy is their new Head Coach.

The former Green Bay Packers Head Coach was introduced to the Dallas based media on Wednesday at a news conference at The Star in Frisco.

McCarthy spent 12 season with the Packers….leading them to a Super Bowl and numerous playoff appearances. Word of his hire began to leak on Monday after the Cowboys confirmed the departure of Jason Garrett from the team after 9 seasons.