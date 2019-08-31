White, others cut to reach Cowboys roster

Today marks the end of the road for many NFL hopefuls as teams, including the Dallas Cowboys make their final roster cuts to reach the 53 player limit.
This year’s cuts include two recent draft picks who saw significant playing time in the preseason. Mike Jackson and Mike Weber headline the roster moves this season. Both fell short in their attempt to reach the final roster.
The Cowboys also released backup quarterback Mike White, Cedrick Wilson, Chris Covington and Darius Jackson. Second year corner Donovan Olumba, who had a pick six interception on Thursday against Tampa Bay, was the most noted non-draft pick cut this season.
Some of these players are likely to be re-signed for the practice squad over the coming days.
Here is the entire list of cuts made by the Cowboys on what has become known as cut down day as reported by the official Dallas Cowboys website:
Waived:
Juwann Bushell-Beatty
Jake Campos
Taryn Christion
Jordan Chunn
Chris Covington
Reggie Davis
Treston Decoud
Jalen Guyton
Nate Hall
Mitch Hyatt
Darius Jackson
Mike Jackson
Marcus Lucas
Lukayus McNeil
Donovan Olumba
Justin Phillips
Kyle Quiero
Kasey Redfern
Drew Scott
Shakir Soto
Ricky Walker
Mike Weber
Mike White
Cedrick Wilson
Daniel Wise
Ryan Yurachek
Released
George Iloka
Waived/Injured
Codey McElroy
Tyvis Powell
Jameill Showers
Reserve/PUP
Noah Brown
Reserve/Injured
Jalen Jelks
Jon’Vea Johnson
Daniel Ross
Chris Westry
Cody Wichmann
Reserve/Suspended Robert Quinn