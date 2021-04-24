Smalltown to Statewide: Story behind Razorbacks commit Quincey McAdoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo is the newest Razorbacks commit. Nick Walters shares the story of a smalltown star wide receiver in his Arkansas recruiting feature.

Once committed to Florida State, McAdoo eventually flipped to his home state Hogs. He was drawn by head coach Sam Pittman and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton. Showing flashes of athleticism on the field, McAdoo has also dealt with flashes of adversity. In recent years, he lost two cousins due to a hit-and-run and a shooting.

“I won’t let their names die,” McAdoo said. He’ll try to honor them with his play in his senior season and going forward on the Hill.