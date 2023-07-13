LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You might have heard of two-time All-American, first-round selected Razorbacks offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, as well as his brother Stacy, another NFL big man out of Camden, Arkansas.

Now there’s a new Andrews to know, though Shawn’s son 15-year-old JJ Andrews plays a different sport.

“I look around at my uncles and they’re all 6-foot-5 or over and I’m like, wow,” JJ told FOX 16 after starring in Little Rock Christian’s run to their first-ever basketball state title. “I wear a size 16 shoe. My mom is 5-foot-10. Everybody in my family is athletes.”

While it’s still early on for basketball’s class of 2026, rising sophomore JJ Andrews has made himself known as one of the best of the bunch. Rated as one of the nation’s top prospects as a combo guard, the 6-foot-6 North Carolina native already holds offers from five schools.

Hear more from Andrews in the extended version of our story, including NBA players he’s idolized and molded his game after, plus how he can walk in the footsteps of past Little Rock area ballers to reach the pros.

Ole Miss was the first to extend an invite. Following were Missouri, the Razorbacks, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and most recently Illinois. Having spent most of his life in Arkansas, remembering his roots lets the up-and-coming baller realize his potential.

“It inspires me to keep going,” said JJ, whose mother Janetta is a former collegiate athlete herself as a Western Kentucky basketball player. “At a young age I always had the mindset that once I put my mind to something I can accomplish pretty much anything I work hard for.”

In no rush to mull a commitment entering his sophomore season, Andrews is working towards growing his list of interested college suitors. Given his family history with the Razorbacks, holding an offer from Eric Musselman and Arkansas is extra special.

“Knowing my dad played there, it’s definitely cool to see because I’ve always looked up to him,” JJ said. “He’s an amazing person. Being able to maintain that offer is a big deal for me and my family… The Razorbacks program has definitely improved with Musselman [as head coach.]”

JJ is no stranger to travel basketball, often competing in Nike EYBL camps to show college coaches and NBA scouts what he’s got. Last week’s Peach Jam in South Carolina was no different, with Andrews putting his skill set on display against other top talents at his age.

He plays for Brad Beal Elite, an AAU team that has featured talents like Nick Smith Jr. and has allowed high school stars to raise their stock in front of college basketball media and staff.

“Peach Jam was great,” Andrews said. “Getting to spend time with my teammates and coaches, getting to know them better since they live in St. Louis and I’m in Arkansas. It was a great experience. We made it to the elite eight.”