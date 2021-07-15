Southeast Arkansas football teams come together before facing off this fall

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Southeast Arkansas football coaches and players geared up for the upcoming season with a luncheon on Thursday at Pine Bluff Country Club. The guest speaker was Marcus Elliott, a former All-Southwest Conference Razorbacks offensive lineman.

Teams in attendance were Dollarway, Dumas, McGehee, Monticello, Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, Star City, White Hall, Drew Central, along with college teams Arkansas-Monticello and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Nick Walters was at the luncheon to hear about the event’s benefit before kickoff, plus Elliott taking from his experience under Arkansas coaching greats to explain the impact high school football has on athletes.