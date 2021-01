SHIRLEY, Ark. — Shirley girls basketball might have lost their final home game to Izard County Consolidated, but the team shared a memory that night which they’ll never forget.

Shirley senior Ariel Privitt tore her ACL in the eighth game of the Blue Devils’ season. Shortly after surgery, the ICC defense allowed Pivitt to score in the final seconds to end her career with a bucket.

Nick Walters shares the story of sportsmanship at its finest.