LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Touchdown Club put on its end of the year awards banquet on Friday afternoon, recognizing Arkansas college and high school football players’ memorable seasons with a special guest speaker.

“No matter what size you are physically, it’s your heart that matters,” Super Bowl champion and college football Hall of Famer Joe Theismann said. “Every one of you deserve a tremendous amount of congratulations not only for your athletic ability but for the young men that you are.”

The event designated MVPs for all college football teams in the state, also dealing an award for top play-by-play call. Among the honors, the Darren McFadden running back of the year award went to Ouachita Baptist’s TJ Cole and East Poinsett County Dennis Gaines.

Razorbacks awarded include quarterback KJ Jefferson as team MVP, linebacker Bumper Pool for most inspirational player, and center Ricky Stromberg as the state’s top college offensive lineman. Their trophies will be delivered at a later date.

Two Razorbacks signees were recognized by a pair of all-time Arkansas greats. Bentonville’s Joey Su’a won the Willie Roaf award for top high school offensive lineman and North Little Rock defensive end Quincey Rhodes took home the Dan Hampton award for best high school defensive lineman.

“It adds a little icing on the cake, a cherry on top so it’s a big accomplishment,” Rhodes said. “I never thought I’d be here now.”

“My family sacrificed a lot,” Su’a said. “God made a plan for me, God made us come to Arkansas and I’m grateful for that and I thank Him all the time.”

