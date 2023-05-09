LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Parkview’s 2022 football season won’t soon be forgotten by Patriots faithful, the team winning their first state title since 1978 and LRSD’s first since 2004.

But if you ask the Parkview squad now in spring practice, you’ll hear that they’ve already put last season in the past and are focused on the task of repeating in class 5A.

“Once you win one like we did this past year, kids get hungry again,” head coach Brad Bolding said. “It’s been a good spring for us so far. You could tell they’re eager to get back on the field and pick up where we left off last year.”

The Patriots come off a 31-21 win over Shiloh Christian last December and bring back many notable contributors in the team’s run, including quarterback Eric McGehee, standout skill players like receiver Monterrio Elston, and coveted safety Omarion Robinson.

The team says they aren’t satisfied with just one championship under the leadership of Brad Bolding and his brother Bobby. In fact, hoisting one state finals trophy motivates the program to raise another.

“Once you taste it and you’ve been there whether you won or not, you want to be back in it again,” Bolding said. “And they already know what the expectations are. They know what we expect from them every day because we’re really demanding.”

Parkview will compete against the likes of Bryant, Conway, and other teams from larger classifications this summer. See our full story to learn about this year’s Patriots and their progress in spring practice.