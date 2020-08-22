State runner-ups LRCA, Benton meet in highly anticipated preseason scrimmage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Among the many preseason scrimmages that kicked off statewide on Friday, one especially stands out as a highlight.

Little Rock Christian Academy and Benton, both top 10 teams Arkansas following state runner-up seasons, clashed in an exhibition game on Friday night. LRCA went on to beat Benton 45-21 in three quarters. But, considering the game doesn’t count for wins or losses, each team learned about themselves before their season openers.

Nick Walters recaps the action from Friday night and encapsulates what the scrimmages mean to teams as the season’s longevity remains in question.