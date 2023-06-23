ALEXANDER, Ark. — Fittingly on the day after the NBA Draft, Summerwood Sports holds the building’s grand opening in hopes that the new gym can help local athletes work towards that stage.

After three years of development, the multi-use facility opened its doors at 4824 Bryant Pkwy in Alexander and celebrated accordingly by holding a day-long AAU basketball event. The Arkansas Hawks will now practice in the building, which has two indoor basketball-volleyball courts and another being constructed.

“It makes it great for these guys to have the opportunity to come and become better basketball players,” Arkansas Hawks president Bill Ingram said. “It’s a great advantage for our kids to have a place to come to pretty much any time and work on their game.”

“With the Arkansas Hawks, we don’t have a gym sometimes to practice at so we don’t get our practices in,” Benton forward and 2025 Razorbacks target Terrion Burgess said. “It’s good to have gyms around here for a lot of kids to get in and put the work in.”

Benton Panthers boys head basketball coach Dexter Hendrix has been closely tied to the gym’s development. His father and uncle David and Doug Hendrix partnered to own the facility.

All parties involved, including the City of Bryant which approved the gym being built along Alexander Road, are excited for how Summerwood Sports to help local athletes of all ages for years to come.

“Our schools have such awesome facilities but they’re so busy with school activities,” Coach Hendrix said. “To have another place to practice, host games, host camps, basketball volleyball, is just something I think the community has really needed and now they have the opportunity to come here and do it.”

See the full story above and see Friday’s game schedule below in case you want to check out some AAU basketball featuring local stars like Hog targets Burgess and Annor Boateng.