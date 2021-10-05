Sweet Sixteen: Undermanned Hazen fields few players but just keeps winning

HAZEN, Ark. – While lots of attention goes to big schools on Friday nights, one small-town and small-sized team is making waves in class 2A.

Despite fielding just 16 athletes, Hazen is 4-1 and has only lost to top-ranked McCrory. With many Hornets playing both sides of the ball and trying to avoid injury, Hazen has stayed at or above the minimum roster size of 11 through the season.

Now receiving votes by media members to be ranked top-5 in their class, Hazen begins conference play this Friday at rival Des Arc. The Hornets will face a challenge as the Eagles made it to the 2A state championship game in 2020, in which they lost to Fordyce.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Joe Besancon to hear about the challenges of having such an undermanned squad and how Hazen has still managed to pull off win after win.