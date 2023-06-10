SHERWOOD, Ark. – Recent high school football coaching changes have made the waves in central Arkansas. While some local teams begin to flip the page to new chapters, the one at Sylvan Hills is well underway.

Following a 3-7 finish last fall, head coach Chris Hill left for El Dorado this past January after three seasons leading the Bears. In March, Sylvan Hills announced that offensive coordinator Jason Houle would be promoted after four years on the staff.

Since taking over as head coach, Houle has used familiarity and continuity to get a head start to a quick turnaround this offseason.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” said Houle, who was defensive coordinator at North Little Rock before joining his alma mater. “I already knew the kids since I was here with them on the staff so we just kept rolling. The new kids came in and we already kind of had a culture built.”

With an unconventional Wing-T offense, the run-heavy Bears saw two playoff appearances under Hill including a deep playoff run in 2020. With Houle now calling the shots, you can expect to see a much different approach on the field going forward.

“We’ll be a lot different,” Houle said. “We’re completely changing our offense and changing our defense. Nothing against what we did in the past. It was just time to go another direction here on the field.”

