LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Football season is here! Nick Walters visits practices to preview this fall’s first Fearless Friday Live Game of the Week: Sylvan Hills vs Maumelle.

The Bears debut a new-look roster after narrowly falling in the 6A state semifinals in 2020. The Hornets bring back Razorbacks commits Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier for their senior seasons.

Kickoff is Thursday night at 7 and you can catch the game broadcast live on Z42.