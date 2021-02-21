Takeover Sports: Founded in Arkansas, the next big social media app?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A smartphone app founded in Little Rock is gaining traction as a new influencer in the social media world.

Takeover Sports, an idea that started in 2014 and an app that launched this year, is hyper-focused on all sports and for all competitive levels. Instead of shuffling through news, politics, and current events to explore local sports topics, Takeover gives athletes, coaches, and fans a space of their own.

Nick Walters visits with the app’s founder & CEO to hear how it differentiates from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for athletes from elementary all the way up to the pros.

Takeover Sports is available today for free on iPhone and Android app stores.