Tale of Two Halves: Arkansas owns second half, downs Tennessee 24-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The difference in the Hogs between first half and second was night and day.

Trailing 13-0 to Tennessee at halftime, Arkansas dominated the rest of the way. In the third quarter, the Volunteers mustered only 16 yards offense while the Razorbacks acted as well-oiled machine, scoring all of its 24 points. Arkansas’ defense held the Vols scoreless in the second half as the Hogs win their second straight SEC home game 24-13.

Relive key moments and hear from head coach Sam Pittman as Nick Walters recaps Saturday’s game from Razorback Stadium.

