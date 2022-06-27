LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Team Arkansas has reloaded with former Razorbacks and Arkansas natives for The Basketball Tournament in July. The $1 million, winner-take-all 64-team summer event will be nationally broadcasted by ESPN and features alumni teams from many colleges.

Headlining the 2-seed Arkansas squad’s roster this year is Trey Wade fresh off the Razorbacks’ Elite Eight run, along with general manager and player Sonny Weems. Returning stars include former Hogs Jaylen Barford and Dusty Hannahs.

Back for his second season coaching the UofA alumni team is Monty Patel, a former assistant at Jacksonville and now head coach at eStem Charter High School in Little Rock. Nick Walters caught up with Patel to hear about the tournament in which his team will represent the Natural State.

“It’s a good showcase for professional players who play overseas or in the G-League, and some who have played in the NBA, to show off their abilities and compete at a high level,” Patel said.

“There’s a lot of ‘what if’ scenarios in a sense of, ‘what if Jaylen Barford and Dusty Hannahs were on the same team with Sonny Weems? What if they played with a Courtney Fordsen? What if they were on the Elite Eight team with Trey Wade? What would that look like?’ It’s a great experience for Razorback fans.”

Team Arkansas will begin play on Saturday, July 16th in the Omaha Regional. Catch Nick’s full story to hear more from Patel on TBT and taking his first high school head coach job at eStem.