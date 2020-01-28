49ers’ George Kittle calls Jimmy G the ‘worst texter of all time’

MIAMI, Fla. (KRON) — Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo is notorious for leaving his friends on read.
During Media Day in Miami, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle called the quarterback the “worst texter of all time.”
This was in response to a reporter asking Kittle what a not-so perfect part of Garoppolo is.
“I’m telling you he leaves me on read all the time,” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘Jimmy, want to go to the movies?’ No response. And the next day, he’ll be like ‘yeah I saw your text, I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks Jim, that’s awesome.”
Let’s hope Garoppolo’s communication on the field Sunday is better than his communication over the phone.
LATEST BIG GAME HEADLINES:
- ‘You’re holding half-a-million bucks!’ NFL auctions bring legendary memorabilia onto Big Game Bound
- Vacant homes in Conway become training grounds for firefighters
- AR Aviation community sadden by crash & FAA’s helicopter exceptions when flying
- Update: Good Samaritan attacked in Faulkner County while helping driver stopped on highway, suspect arrested
- LR community leaders asking public to stand up against violence, after double homicide over the weekend