49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers discusses her road to the NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – You have have seen Katie Sowers’ story pop up on your social media feed earlier this week. She’ll be making history in Miami next month as the first female to coach in a Super Bowl.

If that wasn’t a big enough accomplishment, she’ll also go down in the history books as the first openly-gay coach to stand on the sidelines at the big game.

A few weeks ago, Sowers opened up with Kristine Leahy on FS1’s Fair Game to discuss her journey to becoming the second woman to coach in the National Football League.

Sowers was a football fan from a young age. So much that she kept a journal and wrote about how she loved the game and wanted to play football when she was older.

With her dedication, motivation and heart, she was able to do just that.

Prior to becoming a coach, Sowers played quarterback for the Kansas City Titans in the Women’s Football Alliance and competed in the IFAF Women’s World Championship.

In 2016, she became an intern with the Atlanta Falcons alongside 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, as he served as the offensive coordinator. In June 2017, Shanahan then brought Sowers to the 49ers organization as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Coaching Diversity Fellowship.

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Sowers told Leahy that another team in the NFL denied her a coaching position because they weren’t ready for a female to join their staff.

“He said that they were actually shocked by how much they really liked me and said they would love to maybe open up opportunities for me down the road, but at that moment that they weren’t ready to have a female on staff,” she said.

As much as Sowers hated hearing it, she also loved the honesty. It showed the executive what was going on within their organization.

Football was always a first love for Sowers, but she wasn’t sure coaching football was the path for her.

“It wasn’t until I saw Becky Hammon get hired for the Spurs in the NBA, that was when it finally clicked. I knew at that moment that that was going to be a path for me,” Sowers added.

Heading into the 2019-2020 season, Sowers had confidence in her ability to stand out and contribute to the 49ers.

“I have a way of connecting with players and allowing players to feel comfortable and vulnerable. And, that’s not because I’m a woman,” said Sowers. “There’s other male coaches who can do that as well, but I feel as though that’s my strength.”